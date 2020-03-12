BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 52 with addition of 3 more patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, increasing the total number of infections in the country to 52.

Data from DOH showed that the three additional cases are all Filipinos. This is by far the lowest reported rate of increase of COVID-19 cases in the country in recent days.

The 50th patient or “PH50” is a 69-year-old female who began showing symptoms of the disease on March 8. She is confined at The Medical City in Ortigas, Pasig City.

The 51st patient or “PH51” is a 26-year-old male who began showing signs of COVID-19 on February 28. He is admitted to the Makati Medical Center.

Both PH50 and PH51 are residents of Quezon City and have no recent travel history, according to DOH.

Meanwhile, patient number 52 or “PH52” is a 79-year-old female who had recently traveled to the United Kingdom. She began showing symptoms on March 1 and is confined at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Muntinlupa City. DOH is still validating the address of her residence.

All of their test results came out on March 11, according to DOH.

The novel coronavirus, which first emerged in China’s city of Wuhan in Hubei province in late 2019, has been named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. It causes COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. But the vast majority of people could recover from the new virus.

The World Health Organization has already declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

