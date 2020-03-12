Mandaue City on State of Emergency Preparedness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City is now under the State of Emergency Preparedness amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

In a special session on Thursday morning, the Mandaue City Council approved the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) to place Mandaue City under the State of Emergency Preparedness.

In a set of guidelines issued by the city to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the city government has directed its 27 barangays to establish fever clinics that will be made available within 24 hours for its residents.

The city has also indefinitely suspended the flag raising and flag retreat activities along with the cancellation of all LGU-sanctioned public gatherings.

“Private entities, establishments, religious sects, groups, associations requiring gatherings of crowds of people are advised to minimize such activities and gatherings,” the guidelines read.

The city has also reminded the public to observe proper hygiene and to frequently sterilize their workstations and equipment and to maintain proper social distancing in public places./dbs