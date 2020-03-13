Suspected members of NPA arrested in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Three suspected armed members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were arrested by joint elements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA) on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020, in Barangay Talalak, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Lieutenant Colonel Ramir Redosendo, 11th Infantry (Lapu-Lapu) Battalion commander, told CDN Digital that the three suspects are allegedly members of the Southeast Front of the NPA.

Arrested were 27-year-old Jeomar Bernadez, his younger brother John, 24, and Warlito Quitay, 33, all from the area where they were arrested.

Confiscated from the three were different types of revolvers, two hand grenades, and a rifle grenade.

A military report said the joint operation was conducted based on the reports of the presence of armed rebels in the area.

According to Redosendo, the arrest of the suspects is a result of the “intelligence fusion” between the security forces and intensified intelligence information gathering focusing on the plans and movements of the communist rebels.

“There are reports that they have a plan of a tactical offensive at any opportune time. On our part, we will continue our combat operations and active defense posture through patrols and will coordinate with the PNP on how to strengthen the defense of the PNP and army stations,” Redosendo said.

The NPA will celebrate its anniversary on March 29.

The alleged rebels were arrested by members of the Sta. Catalina Police, Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) , 32 Military Intelligence Company (MICO), 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion (MIB), PA, Intelligence Headquarters RMFB-7, Provincial Intelligence Branch Special Operations Group (PIB-SOG) and a squad of the Cafgu Active Auxillary of Kakha Patrol Base of the 11th IB. /bmjo