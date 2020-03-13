LTFRB requires terminal operators to provide free disinfectants

Cebu City, Philippines—Terminal operators are required by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to provide free disinfectants or sanitizers to passengers as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In the LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular no. 2020-005A, the agency also reiterates its order to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and conductors, to properly wear a face mask at all times while they are on duty.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that they have now ordered bus operators in the North Bus Terminal and Cebu South Bus Terminal to equip their units with disinfectants.

“Passengers should be provided with disinfectants, such as alcohol or alcogel, before they may be permitted to get inside the bus,” Montealto said.

Montealto added that they will also check if the drivers and conductors are also provided by the operators with face masks.

Since February, Montealto said that they have already issued an inspection report summons (IRS) to 13 PUV drivers for not wearing face masks. They were fined P5,000.

The memorandum circular also directs PUV operators to sanitize their units before and after they offer their services to the public; educate their drivers and conductors of the symptoms of the COVID-19 and direct them to be vigilant and observant with all their passengers relative to the symptoms and require them to report any case of COVID-19 to the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Transporation (DOTr), LTFRB, Local Government Unit or the nearest police station.

All terminals were also required by LTFRB to have a medical checkpoint on each of the pedestrian entries to monitor the temperature of all persons entering the terminal premises. /bmjo