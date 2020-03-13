Drug personality shot dead in front of his house in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A drug personality who was recently acquitted for drug charges was shot dead by two armed men on board a motorcycle this morning, Friday, March 13, 2020 in Barangay Jawa, Valencia town in this province.

Police Major Romeo Cubo, chief of police identified the fatality as Reynan Alviola, 36, self-employed of the said barangay.

Cubo told CDN Digital the victim was standing across the street in front of his residence when the two suspects riding a Honda Beat Scooter without a plate number arrived and shot the victim several times. They then hurriedly left.

The victim who was hit several times in his body was brought to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician Dr. James Alexis Unto.

Cubo divulged that the attending physician recovered 5 elongated plastic sachets with suspected shabu (crystal meth) weighing .50 grams and a wallet with more than P10,000, mobile phone and other personal items from the victim.

“Wala jud ko lain pasanginlan ani. Drug-related jud ni kay ang doctor nga nagdeclare kaniya nga dead on arrival nakakuha ug drugs, shabu dinha sa bulsa,” Cubo said.

He added that the victim was arrested in a buy-bust operation by the Valencia police last February 14, 2018.

A case was filed for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. However, according to Cubo the victim was acquitted.

Recovered from the crime scene were six empty shells of caliber .45 and a deformed slug of a caliber .45. /rcg