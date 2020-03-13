Labella mulls shorter workdays for Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Mayor Edgard Labella has still to decide if he will shorten the workdays of government offices amid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said the city would still have to follow the Civil Service regulations of a working week of 40 hours.

“Maybe we can increase the daily work by two hours so we can reduce the workweek to four days. We will still study how we will go about it,” said the mayor.

Read more: 4-day workweek for gov’t workers, flexi-sked for private firms eyed

In his memorandum order, Labella said that city government offices must have alcohol and sanitizers ready for both workers and clients.

Follow-up of documents should be done through phone calls rather than personally going to the offices.

Personal visitors are not allowed in the offices as well to discourage influx of people.

Finally, city officials are discouraged to travel outside of Cebu and all authority to travels previously granted has been revoked by Labella.

The mayor said the city might not be able to stop its services, but it could prevent the spread of the coronavirus with the cooperation of the public. /dbs