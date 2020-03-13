12 more positive for coronavirus; PH cases now at 64

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve more people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 64, the Philippine health department said Friday.

In a statement, Health Chief Francisco Duque III asked the public to assist the government for contact tracing of infected individuals.

“Please contact DOH and call the designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for any new leads. For those who are confirmed cases, please let our hospitals take care of you,” Duque said.

Currently, five people died from coronavirus disease in the country. Of which, four were Filipino nationals while one was a Chinese national.

The coronavirus disease is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named the novel coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms such as a fever or cold, though severe symptoms including pneumonia can occur, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which surfaces have a crown-like appearance. The viruses are named for the spikes on their surfaces.

Quarantines and avoiding or restricting public interactions has been a primary method of trying to prevent the spread of the virus.

People around the world have become increasingly closed off from one another as sweeping travel bans accelerated, walling regions apart as a viral pandemic unfolds and financial markets plunge.

The virus has produced crippling outbreaks in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, ignited financial panic and in the last week has seen dizzying developments erupt by the hour.