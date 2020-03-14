Old man dies of cardiac arrest in ship from Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 69-year-old man died while onboard a ship from Manila on the way to Cebu.

The ship, which arrived in a Cebu City port at past 9 a.m. on March 14, is the same ship who had a passenger considered a patient under investigation (PUI).

However, upon the intial investigation of the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), they found that the man did not die of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), but of cardiac arrest.

In a document furnished to the media, the BOQ has revealed that the man was found by his partner in bed no longer breathing and responding.

The ship’s medical staff attempted cardiopulmonary rescucitation for 30 minutes, but later pronounced the man dead.

The man’s partner informed BOQ that he already had Coronary Artery Disease prior to his death.

The body of the man, who hailed from Lapu-Lapu City, was cleared to disembark after the BOQ completed their investigation and assured that he did not prove positive to symptoms of the COVID-19 before his death.

The body was given Quarantine Clearance for Human Remains by the BOQ and the family was allowed to take the body home.

The ship, MV St. Francis Xavier, was also cleared for a return trip to Manila carrying passengers from Cebu.

At least 312 passengers disembarked from the ship at the Pier 5 in Cebu City. The ship came from Manila.

One passenger of the ship had a fever of 38.3 degrees Celsius and was subjected to quarantine. He was also considered as a PUI and was turned over to the Cebu Provincial Health Office. | dbs