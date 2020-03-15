DOF: April 15 deadline to pay tax stays

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue cannot postpone the tax-payment deadline next month even as the government is working on some relief for personal and corporate taxpayers amid the one-month community quarantine of Metro Manila, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said on Sunday.

“We can’t move it because the April 15 deadline is in the law,” Dominguez said.

The yearly deadline to file income tax returns was mandated under the Tax Code or the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997.

But Dominguez said: “We can allow amendment of returns without payment of interest, subject to certain conditions like no variance of more than 25 percent.”

“This will be in line with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s extension of deadline of filing of audited financial statements of 60 days,” Dominguez added.