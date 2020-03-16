Proof that the bayanihan spirit still lives on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember Kuya Ronnie?

He is a maintenance worker of a private school in Mandaue City who was one of the victims in the fire that burned houses in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City last February 17, 2020.

Read: Brgy Tabok fire burns 150 homes

After learning of the tragedy that befell their well-loved maintenance worker, some students of the school started an online campaign to help Kuya Ronnie recover from the fire.

Read: Students rally behind school maintenance worker affected by Tabok fire

After getting the help he needed, Kuya Ronnie is now halfway in completing his new home.

Alexandra Baynosa, the daughter of fellow school maintenance worker Gilbert Baynosa, posted updates on the development of Kuya Ronnie’s new home on her Facebook account.

“My father helped with the construction and said they started last March 2. The funding came from the donations from the school admin, and from the students and parents,” said the 17-year-old Alexandra.

Alexandra said that it was her dad who sent her the photos and she decided to share it online to update those who have been asking about Kuya Ronnie’s situation.

“They said that they might be able to finish it this month or maybe next month depending on the funds and the manpower,” she added. /bmjo