All court hearings suspended during quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — While Metro Manila is under community quarantine, court hearings will be suspended until April 15 except for “urgent” matters that involve the release or temporary liberty of detainees.

All courts, from the Supreme Court to the trial courts, will maintain a skeleton staff to “immediately act on urgent matters” during the temporary new working hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Supreme Court issued the circular on Monday afternoon before Malacañang placed the entire Luzon under lockdown to address the spread of COVID-19.

Urgent matters, it said, include bail and habeas corpus petitions, promulgation of judgments of acquittals, reliefs for those who may be arrested and detained, and other actions that may be filed related to the measures imposed at the local and national level to address the COVID-19 health emergency.