EMB office closed to public on March 17 and 18

CEBU CITY- Those who plan to visit the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) Central Visayas office today will have to reschedule.

This as the EMB regional office announced it will be closed to the public for two days starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

In a post on its Facebook page, EMB-7 regional director Lormelyn Claudio said that they would conduct disinfection of the entire office building on March 17 and 18.

“This move is part of the Department’s precautionary measures to ensure the health and well-being of our personnel and the transacting public,” the agency explained.

“Thus, the public entry will not be allowed in the office.”

The agency explained that this move was ‘pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 922, series of 2020.

The said proclamation enjoins all government agencies and LGUs to render full assistance, cooperation, and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate response and measures in timely manner to curtail and eliminate the coronavirus.

Instead of going to the EMB office in person to submit applications, the agency suggested that the applications be sent through email.

In an earlier post, EMB-7 said the agency prefers to receive through email the applications for hazardous waste generator registration; permit to transport; manifest control number; pollution control officer; and permit to operate.

The applications for hazardous waste generator registration should be sent to [email protected]; permit to transport to [email protected]; manifest control number to [email protected]; pollution control officer to [email protected]; and permit to operate to [email protected] /bmjo