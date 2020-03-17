CCPO curfew patrols to focus on senior citizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The curfew patrol of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) which will operate on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020, will focus on senior citizens roaming the streets.

This was the announcement of Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano during a press briefing on Tuesday morning at the CCPO headquarters.

According to Soriano, they have observed that although there are still minors on the streets after the implementation of curfew, there are also old people loitering around.

He said that it is only right that the senior citizens will be asked to go home during the curfews as those in this age group are usually no longer working.

“We will have a little bias sa mga senior citizens na nasa labas. Definitely wala ng employment yan. Para lang ma spare sila sa infectionsa virus kasi sila yung prone,” said Soriano.

Analysing the latest data from the Department of Health, Soriano said that 70 percent of those infected with the coronavirus are senior citizens.

By asking the older group of the community to stay home as well, Soriano said there is already 70 percent possibility of lessening the contamination.

However, Soriano clarified that although they will be strict with the visibility of the senior citizen group during the curfew hours, they will also be equally strict with the minors.

He said that only those working in the night shift or those with a valid reason to be outside beyond the curfew hours will be excused.

The others will have to be sent home or even get arrested if they will resist. /bmjo