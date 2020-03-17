An employee’s guide to a successful work from home setup

The work from home (WFH) arrangement is called Telecommuting.

Millions of individuals across the globe prefer this kind of setup especially those who have children.

Freelancers also choose this system because they are more in control of their career path and the direction of their finances.

It doesn’t just allow them greater freedom regarding their working hours and working location, but it gives them a chance to support their kids financially, emotionally and physically, while spending more time at home than at the office.

While some people are already experts at this, about half of the world’s employment-population consisting of those who work in offices are compelled to work remotely right now until further notice.

Today, WFH is considered a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus and is being practiced in the country to contribute to social distancing.

So if it’s your first time to work while you’re at home, we’re here to help you with some advice.

Here’s how you can work efficiently and effectively at home:

STAY CONNECTED

Make sure that your lines are readily available for any e-mail, phone call, text message, private message on your social media accounts, and a possible conference call with your team.

POLISH YOUR COMMUNICATION SKILLS

You won’t have the visual and verbal cues that normally help guide a conversation when working remotely. You will need to make sure that you are able to express what you mean clearly and concisely.

Excellent communication skills are definitely a plus!

BE EQUIPPED WITH TECHNOLOGY

Technology enables us to work from home. But make sure to secure your laptop and charger.

Also, consider bringing your mouse to make your work easier.

Ask your supervisor or IT department for all the right applications or software and checkup on your wireless internet connection at home.

HAVE A DEDICATED WORKSPACE

Even if you’re not working at the office, it doesn’t mean you can’t have an office at home.

Don’t fall for the trap of working in bed or on the couch.

Have a specific area in your house that will allow you to work peacefully.

KEEP THE GADGETS OR MATERIALS YOU NEED ACCESSIBLE

When you have to leave your home desk to look for something, you waste time and will eventually get distracted. Prepare supplies, materials, and gadgets near your working area.

SCHEDULE A BREAK

Follow your company’s policy on allowable break times even if you’re at home.

Give yourself adequate time during the day to walk away from your laptop desk and other gadgets.

Take your lunch and have coffee or snack breaks that allow you to stretch and refresh.

You can even listen to your favorite song to energize yourself a little!

STAY HEALTHY

Choose healthy snacks such as fresh fruits and hide those junk food!

When you take a break for lunch, try healthy options to get you through the workday and keep you full until dinner.

Since you’re going to be stuck on that desk all day, stretch a lot before and during working.

A quick at-home workout before starting your day is also a good option.

THINK LIKE YOU ARE WORKING IN THE OFFICE

Your mindset will help you to be more productive while working at home.

Plan your day ahead and set your goals for specific time frames.

Multitasking can be a good idea sometimes but focus as much as you can.

Be clear with the people in your space that you are working and leisure time takes place after your work is complete.

Think of all the positives while working at home.

If you know more techniques on how to work more productively and successfully while at home, let us know at the comments section on this video!