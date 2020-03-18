DOLE-7’s Report: 234 workers retrenched in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has already taken its toll on several businesses in Central Visayas.

As of today, March 18, 2020, at least 234 workers from four establishments in the region have already been retrenched, said Department of Labor and Employment Central Visayas (DOLE-7) information officer Luchel Taniza.

Taniza said that four establishments also implemented temporary closure affecting around 90 workers.

She said that 74 other establishments have notified DOLE-7 of their plans to implement flexible working hours, affecting 6,581 workers. Two more companies have started to implement a compressed workplace arrangement affecting 55 workers while seven others adopted the work from home arrangement for their 45 workers.

Taniza said that companies that retrench workers should be able to give the benefits due to their employees.

“If its retrenchment, it’s permanent in nature so they should be able to pay (the) separation pay,” Taniza said.

In addition, retrenched workers should also be paid their last month’s salary and the compensation for their unused leave credits, and 13th-month pay.

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 is encouraging establishments here to release the 13th-month pay of their workers ahead of schedule.

“For humanitarian consideration, if there finances permit, then we are encouraging them to release the 13th-month pay earlier,” she said. / dcb