Gwen: ‘We’re not on lockdown; do not hoard supplies’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has assured that there remains no lockdown in Cebu province as she calls on the public to refrain from panic buying and hoarding of goods.

Following the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and the confirmation of one Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) case in the province, incidents of buying frenzies and hoarding have been rampant.

In a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020, Garcia maintained that the strict border controls that had been in effect now were not tantamount to a lockdown.

Although all inbound sea and air travels are suspended, Garcia has assured that the delivery of goods for the Cebuanos will remain unimpeded.

“Ang atong rang gidid-an sa pagsulod, ang pasahero o ang tawo nga nagagikan sa laing dapit. Apan ang supplies, cargo ug uban nga mga commoditiies, libre nga makasulod kanato,” Garcia said.

(We are only prohibiting the entry of persons from other areas but the supplies, cargo and other commodities are free to be shipped here.)

Garcia ordered for the suspension of all inbound domestic sea and air trips for 30 days as part of the province’s border controls amid the threat of the COVID-19.

As the travel restrictions take effect last Tuesday, March 17, the governor also issued the protocols to be observed for incoming cargos.

With the unimpeded cargo entry in Cebu, Garcia said there was no need to fear for the shortage of food and other supplies.

“Kung libre ang pagsulod sa mga supplies, wala’y angay kahadlokan nga mahutdan ang atong mga supermarkets, ang atong pharmacies, ug ang uban pa nga mga tindahan nga nagbaligya sa adlaw-adlaw nga panginahanglan lakip na ang bugas,” the governor said.

(If the entry of supplies continues, there is no reason to fear that our supermarkets, pharmacies and other establishments will have a shortage of goods, including rice.)

“Buhata ang inyong tampo aron kining atong giatubang karon nga suliran, mahimo natong matagaan og kasulbaran. Ayaw pagpuno sa suliran pinaagi sa pagdagan ngadto sa mga supermarkets, ngadto sa mga parmasiya ug hutdon na lang hapit ang supplies didto. There is no need for panic buying,” Garcia said.

(Do what you can do to help solve our problem. Don’t add to the problem by running to the supermarkets to the pharmacy and buy all the supplies there. There is no need for panic buying.)

Garcia, during a press conference on Wednesday night, March 18, said the provincial government will come up with stricter protocols when it comes to mobility of people within 48 hours.

Garcia, however, clarified today, March 19, that imposing stricter policies would not mean a lockdown./dbs