Cebu City Council approves P1 billion budget to fight Coronavirus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council approved the P1 billion budget for the mitigating measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Coronavirus).

Councilor Raymond Garcia, the majority floor leader of the council, said that the budget will be allotted as a quick response fund under the disaster funds.

The money, he said, will primarily be used for any purchase for the Covid-19 economic relief, mitigating measures, testing kits, and quarantine facilities.

At least P500 million is allocated for food relief to residents who suffer through the general community quarantine.

The budget is enough to feed 120,000 families in one month.

The budget would also include the funding of quarantine centers in Cebu City including the Cebu City Medical Center, a facility at Block 27 in the North Reclamation Area, and the City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap.

At least 40 doctors, 50 nurses, and 130 personnel will be hired for the quarantine centers.

Garcia said that the P1 billion budget will boost the city’s fight against the COVID-19, while helping those stuck in their homes to survive. /RCG