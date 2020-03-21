Remollo orders City Hall employees showing flu-like symptoms to work from home

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental-Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has ordered the adoption of the work-from-home (WFH) scheme for employees found to be immunocompromised and those showing flu-like symptoms.

Remollo’s order also covers regular, casual, and job order personnel showing signs of respiratory infection, those under monitoring for the coronavirus disease 2019, lactating mothers, those with travel history outside of Negros Oriental, and those who take public transportation to work.

The scheme is intended to reduce the number of people crowding the different City Hall offices and to minimize the threat of the COVID-19 exposure for those with weak immune systems, Remollo said.

Health officials have already reported one death in Negros Oriental from COVID-19.

Remollo said that while some employees practice the work-from-home scheme, a skeletal workforce will be left at City Hall to ensure the continued delivery of basic services.

This will include personnel from the mayor’s office, City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, and other government offices that are engaged in the delivery of basic services to city residents. / dcb