Army commander to NPAs: Help us beat COVID-19

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — The commander of the 3rd Infantry Division (3RD ID) of the Philippine Army has appealed to the New People’s Army (NPA) in Negros to set aside “insignificant” activities amid the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) threat.

“If you can’t extend help to those working in the frontlines, just discontinue all of your insignificant activities; by doing this you can help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Major General Eric Vinoya, 3rd ID commander in a statement.

Despite his appeal, Vinoya could not help but condemn the harassment conducted by the communist rebels in this province.

Army commander on NPA attack

He was referring to the “heartless” action against government troops, who were busy helping Negrenses in its fight to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

Read more: NPA rebels attack CAFGU base in Guihulngan

To recall, undetermined number of communist rebels positioned at an estimated 250 meter-distance and fired their guns towards a CAFGU Active Auxiliary patrol base in Barangay Sandayao, Guihulngan Negros Oriental in the evening of March 19, 2020.

The harassment happened after the President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral ceasefire against the communist rebels.

“How can these communist-terrorists who always boastfully claim that they are the defenders of the masses commit such inhumane act especially in times like this where our country is facing health crisis?,” asked Vinoya.

“Instead of helping those in the frontlines by not staging any terroristic activities or even by staying in their respective lairs, they still choose to conduct an offensive action against the government forces,” he said.

Read more: 150 Army reservists deployed to Negros Occ.

Vinoya said that most of the government troops were deployed to conduct monitoring and border regulations to contain the spread of the disease and the rebels took advantage of the situation.

Despite this, Vinoya called on the Negrenses especially the remaining members of the CPP-NPA in Negros Island to set aside all differences and conflicts for the common good even only during this “tough time.”/dbs