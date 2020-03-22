Passengers of private vehicles told to also practice social distancing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Passengers of private vehicles will not be spared from the government’s social distancing policy.

Victor Caindec, director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7), said they already apprehended several drivers of privately-owned vehicles for disregard of the regulation.

“We would like to remind the public that even private vehicles should be following social distancing protocols. Since the orders are in place, we caught some private vehicles not complying with it,” Caindec told reporters at a recent press conference.

Violators will be asked to pay fines of P5,000 for the first offense; P10,000 for the second offense; and P15,000 and the possible suspension of the franchise for the third offense.

LTO – 7 has deputized at least 500 police officers to help them apprehend violators.

Government ordered for the implementation of the social distancing policy starting on March 17, 2020 as means to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that has already infected at least 380 patients in the country and claimed the lives of 25 others.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB – 7) has apprehended 77 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers for disregard of the social distancing policy.

LTFRB – 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said that the majority of those who were arrested were jeepney drivers. Citation tickets were also issued to at least two bus drivers.

In order to sustain their campaign, Montealto is asking commuters to report to their office drivers who violate the social distancing policy.

He explained that LTFRB personnel cannot be in all places at the same time because of their limitation in manpower.

“We only have 10 enforcers and we’re definitely outnumbered. We’re hoping the public to help us by being force multipliers, and report those not following directives,” said Montealto.

Montealto credited information coming from the public on the arrest of 27 of the 77 drivers who violated the government’s social distancing policy. / dcb