18-year-old man defies curfew to sell drugs; lands in jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Their going out at night will not only be limited to ensuring compliance with the city-wide curfew.

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they will also monitor the activities of drug peddlers and other criminals in the city.

San Nicolas police arrested Merton Alabara, 18, Sunday night for the possession of 300 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P2 million.

“Maybe he (Alabara) thought that the policemen were too busy especially with the implementation of the curfew and other measures,” said Grijaldo who immediately proceeded to the area where Albara was arrested after he joined the foot patrols in Barangays Suab, Ermita, and Pasil.

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, chief of the San Nicolas Police Station, said that Alabara is a regional level high-value individual which means that his operation is not only limited in Cebu City but also in other parts of Central Visayas.

The suspect, who is a native of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City, is able to dispose at least 200 grams of shabu per week during the last four months of his operation.

Sanchez said they placed the suspect under surveillance for three weeks prior to their buy-bust operation at around 11 p.m. on Sunday. They got Alabara’s name from a previously arrested drug suspect.

Unmindful of the curfew, Sanchez said that the suspect agreed to meet with their poseur buyer along the sidewalks of B. Aranas Street in Barangay San Nicolas, which resulted in his arrest.

While he admitted to selling drugs, Alabara has refused to name his source of shabu.

Sanchez said they will subject Alabara to further investigation to especially get information that would lead to the arrest of his supplier. / dcb