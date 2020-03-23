Labella orders stricter social distancing, limiting of customer influx in selected establishments in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Strict social distancing and limitation in the influx of customers shall be observed in establishments and services that remain operational in Cebu City.

This after Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella issued Executive Order (EO) No. 061 in a press conference on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The EO orders social distancing and limited ingress of customers in supermarkets, groceries, bank and money transfer outlets, pharmacies, and hardware stores.

Labella said the new EO is an addendum of a previously issued order that ordered social distancing in all public spaces and public vehicles in the city.

The mayor also tasked the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), and the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team to enforce and regularly inspect establishments.

Legal charges maybe filed against those who violate the order, the document stated.

Meanwhile, Labella said delivery services will remain operational, provided that they wear protective gear during work.

Labella, on March 22, 2020, also issued EO No. 60, which directs private and public establishments to implement work suspension for senior citizens as the city enters its second week of community quarantine.

On the same day Labella signed and released the new EO, he also implemented a stay-at-home order for minors and elderly ages 65 years old and above.

These are on top of the nine-hour curfew that starts from 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. the next day.

Senior citizens refer to adults age 60 years old and beyond.

It has been a week since the mayor placed the city under general community quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). /bmjo