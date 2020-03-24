CCTO recommends lifting of truck ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is recommending the lifting of truck ban in the city amidst the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a text message to CDN Digital, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, the executive director of the CCTO, explained that because stores are closing at 7 p.m., the trucks cannot deliver their goods during the time they are allowed to, which is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The truck ban was implemented to avoid traffic congestion during rush hours from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

However, with Cebu City under general community quarantine, traffic flow has significantly improved.

Truck delivery services asked the government to lift the ban temporarily so they can deliver the goods within the curfew hours.

“I am recommending to the Mayor the qualified lifting of the truck ban, especially for those trucks carrying essential goods. Trucks loaded with basic neccessities like rice, water, milk and other non-alcoholic drinks or beverages and food items,” said Gealon.

Delivery loads of flour, sugar, salt and other ingredients for food, along with fruits and vegetables, as well as meat and fish, may also be covered.

The CCTO is also mulling exemptions for trucks carrying medical supplies and equipment, PPEs, face masks and medicines needed to combat COVID19.

“It is the thrust of the Mayor to make food and medical supplies available in all the markets and grocery stores all over the city for easy access and convenience of the people,” said Gealon. /bmjo