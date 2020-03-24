Cebu City to put up 20 disinfection tents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be putting up disinfection tents at the entrances and exits of government buildings and hospitals as added mitigating measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Cebu City Health Officer Daisy Villa, said that the disinfection tents will be placed at the entrance and exits of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), the Cebu City Health Department, the Cebu City Hall, and some of the ports.

This way, everyone who leaves and enters and leaves the premises will be sanitized, forming a barrier to the community.

This is crucial among the Department of Health (DOH)-operated hospitals where they handle suspected cases of Covid-19 and at the same time protecting other vulnerable patients from being infected with the virus.

“We no longer need to worry if there are viruses stuck in our shoes or our clothes because sanitation tent will disinfect everything,” she said.

The disinfection tents, costing at least P24,000 each, measure 3 meters by 3 meters with a misting mechanism to spray disinfectant to the person or people inside the tent.

It is not yet clear how long each disinfection misting will take.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said they are already in the process of procuring the tents which are expected to be delivered in the next weeks. The budget will be taken from the P1 billion allotted funds for the city’s fight against the Covid-19.

The city is expected to spend approximately P480,000 for the disinfection tents. /rcg