Free parking for health workers in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Health workers in Cebu City no longer need to worry about parking spaces while they continue to man the front lines in the fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The Cebu City government announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that all health workers and medical professionals will be allowed to park in any city-operated parking lots or spaces for free.

In his executive order, Mayor Edgardo Labella, said that no fees will be collected from these health professionals who will be parking their cars until the lifting of the general community quarantine.

Among those who gets free parking are employees of the Department of Health (DOH), hospitals, and the Cebu City Health Department. Private health workers such as medical professionals, hospital administrative staff, aides of private health facilities, and their service providers would also enjoy free parking.

The privilege is likewise extended to health workers and volunteers for the Philippine Red Cross and the World Health Organization.

Labella said this would allow the health professionals to avoid public transport and preventing them from getting more exposure than they already get in their workplaces.

“Our health workers deserve this. They can at least park their cars for free as long as they have IDs (Identification Cards),” said the mayor.

The free parking is one of the city’s support to the front-liners, who are working to contain the spread of the virus, treating suspected and even positive cases, and “risking their lives to save others,” the EO said. /rcg