Gwen suggests use of habal-habal for karenderya delivery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorcycle taxis that are no longer allowed to operate due to social distancing concerns may find opportunities in delivering food from eateries.

This is what Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said following her order for all restaurants to no longer offer dine-in services.

Garcia made this pronouncement to ban dine-in customers on Monday, March 23. The ban for fast food chains within Cebu province takes effect Wednesday, March 25, 2020. For karenderyas and restaurants, the dine-in ban starts on Thursday, March 26.

“Sa pagkakaron kay wa na man anto tugti ang moangkas, dagahn ang mga habalhabal drivers nga wa nay trabaho. Perhaps, sila matagaan nato og opening nga makatrabaho pinaagi sa paggamit nila for delivery sa pagkaon gikan sa mga restaurants, eateries or karenderya,” Garcia said.

(At present, because the operation of motorcycle taxis have been suspended, a lot of motorcycle taxi drivers lost their jobs. Perhaps, we can provide an opening for them by hiring them as delivery personnel for restaurants, eateries or karenderyas.)

Considering that delivery services are not yet popular in farther towns, Garcia said she hopes the local government units in the towns will help in organizing a system for the delivery.

“That is why I am giving them 48 hours aron mahimoan nilag sistema sa mga kalungsoran (so that they can make a system in the towns.),” she added. /bmjo