LTFRB to penalize taxi drivers who refuse to transport front line workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 is urging the public to report to their office if a taxi cab refuses to transport them, especially front liner passengers such as nurses, doctors, and health workers.

Earlier, Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes revealed that he received complaints from workers of a private hospital in the city who experienced difficulty going home because some taxi drivers refused to transport them.

“Kuan gyud, kanang magpadala sila ug formal complaint kay amo manang padad-an ug show-cause-order,” LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said.

Montealto said that in their complaint, they should indicate the name of the taxi unit, its plate number and the time and place where the incident happened. He said that the public can send their complaint through their Viber account at 09177046862 or through email at [email protected]

After receiving the complaint, Montealto said that they will call the attention of the driver and the taxi operator to explain themselves.

“Kung mo-deny gyud to’ng driver anang panahona, among ipatawag to’ng kuan nga ni-deny man. Aron makuhaan pod ang side niya. Kinahanglan man nato ang due process. Pero inclined gyud mi mo-penalty kay di baya pataka lang nag-sumbong ang kuan. Naghago-hago baya na’g sulat-sulat,” he added.

Erring taxi drivers will face a penalty of P5,000 in the first offense, P10,000 in the second offense and P15,000 and revocation of the franchise for third-time offenders. /rcg