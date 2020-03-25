Cebu Bankers Club pushes for shorter banking hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Because of the concern over the increasing number of patients declared positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and the huge drop in the number of transactions, the Cebu Bankers Club (CBC) passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 24, calling for shortened banking hours for banks in Cebu.

In a phone interview, Neil Yu , CBC president and Bank of the Philippine Islands central and eastern Visayas senior manager, said the CBC board of directors approved Resolution No. 3/17 late Tuesday afternoon calling for shortened banking hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In approving the resolution, the Cebu Bankers board of directors took into consideration the declaration by President Rodrigo Duterte of a state of public emergency throughout the Philippines. Separate orders issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella also called for measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Secondly, we see the increasing number (of positive cases), which passed the 500 mark,” he pointed out. “We also have to protect our frontliners and our clients from the threat of the coronavirus by limiting their exposure.”

Aside from this, Yu said, the banks in Cebu have experienced a decline in over the counter transactions as well as those on the automated teller machines (ATM). He said the drop in transactions reached more than 50 percent.

He added that individual banks still had to get the approval of their head offices before they could implement the shortened banking hours.

On the other hand, Yu said they were encouraging depositors to use our online facilities and mobile channels so that they would not have to go to the branch to transact.

“This is one way of supporting the move of our government to encourage the population to just stay home if they don’t have any important appointments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CBC member-banks implemented the No Mask No Entry policy, starting Tuesday, March 24 as per memorandum 03-02. All types of face masks, handkerchief and different types of protection will be allowed.

“We are asking for the kind understanding and support from the depositing public as we battle this pandemic. We are enforcing a No Mask No Entry policy in our banks because we would like to protect our valued clients, including our bank personnel, Yu appealed./dbs