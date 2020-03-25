Microsoft prioritizes new cloud capacity for health and emergency management services

Over the weekend, Microsoft announced that first responders and emergency organizations and their needs will be prioritized when distributing their new cloud resources.

As more and more people across the world are encouraged to work and study from home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, digital resources are not only becoming more widely used, but are also becoming essential utilities. As a result, Microsoft has seen an increase in demand for its cloud services, particularly by first responders and emergency organizations.

To accommodate this demand created by people who are working to get the pandemic under control and better the lives of those affected by it, Microsoft stated that if they face cloud capacity constraints, “top priority will be going to first responders, health and emergency management services, critical government infrastructure organizational use, and ensuring remote workers stay up and running with the core functionality of teams.”

The company is additionally partnering with international governments to make sure that Microsoft data centers worldwide are fully-staffed, are operational and are supporting as many governmental functions as possible. IB/JB