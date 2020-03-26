1K plus complete mandatory quarantine in NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- One-thousand-sixty (1,060) asymptomatic persons monitored for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) here have completed their quarantine.

However, the number of persons who are asymptomatic and under monitoring and quarantine increased to 5,007 as of 2 p.m. on March 25, 2020, from 4,407 on March 24, 2020.

According to the Provincial Health Office’s (PHO) COVID-19 monitoring report, there are no new confirmed cases as of March 25, 2020. However, two female patients under investigation (PUI’s) succumbed to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), on the same day at the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital while waiting for the swab test results.

At present, there are 246 PUI’s where 235 are classified as Influenza-like -Illness (ILI) mild, 8 are Moderate Acute Respiratory Infection (MARI) and 3 are categorized as Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ( SARI).

Those identified as MARI and SARI are currently admitted in different private and government hospitals in the province.

So far, there is only one confirmed COVID-19 case here tagged as PH39 a councilor from Tayasan town who died last March 15, 2020, in a private hospital.

The municipality of Bindoy has the highest number of PUI’s with ILI or mild symptoms at 35 followed by Amlan with 30 and Zamboanguita with 21. Dumaguete City has seven (7) ILI with 21 PUI’s admitted to different government and private hospitals.

Of the 21 PUI’s, 11 are ILI, 7 MARI, and 3 SARI. As of March 25, 2020, Negros Oriental has recorded 3 deaths. One is PH39 a confirmed COVID-19 patient and two female SARI who died while waiting for the swab test results. /rcg