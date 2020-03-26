Undercover cops arrest 2 men selling overpriced rubbing alcohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebuanos continue to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare, undercover police agents acted as poseur buyers to arrest individuals selling overpriced medical supplies.

Police on Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020, nabbed two more individuals who allegedly sold medical supplies beyond their suggested retail price (SRP).

Officers from the Cebu City Police, Criminal and Investigation and Detection Group, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB – 7) arrested Allin Sumagang and Agustin Borja at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in an entrapment operation at I.T. Park, Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Sumagang, 33, and Borja, 41, were accused of selling overpriced rubbing alcohols online.

Police said one of them pretended to buy a gallon of 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol from each of the suspects.

A total of 15 boxes, each containing four, one-gallon bottles of 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol, and 16 one-gallon bottles of 70 percent Ethyl Alcohol were confiscated from the suspects, both of whom are now under the custody of CIDG.

Investigations from the police and Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI – 7) showed that the total SRP of alcohol retrieved from the suspects should only amount to P95,221.00.

The two suspects, however, were selling each gallon at P1,300 which could mean a profit totaling to P156,300.

Police also confiscated 10 small boxes each of which contained 50 pieces of disposable, non-toxic, dust and filter masks.

DTI has imposed a price freeze on all basic commodities, including rubbing alcohol, as most parts of the country are placed under enhanced community quarantine due to COVID-19. /rcg