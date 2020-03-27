Archdiocese of Cebu to help underprivileged, frontliners, health workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Archdiocese of Cebu has launched an initiative aimed at providing assistance to frontline workers and relief for those affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an advisory, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma announced that they have set up the Archbishop Teofilo Camomot Buhat sa Kalu-oy Program.

The program was intended to give basic supplies and necessities to families and individuals who are at a disadvantage due to COVID-19.

Palma urged the public and members of Cebu’s lay organizations to extend their help to those who are in need.

“To this effect, I will call upon all of you to contribute financially or materially as your heart allows for the setting up of the seed amount of the funds that will be used for the works of charity for the poor in this time of need,” the prelate said.

Palma also said the archdiocese will be creating a team of priests and doctors to represent their group during collaboration with ‘concerned government agencies’.

The archdiocese’s team, he said, will be helping health workers.

“I am commissioning some members of the clergy for the actualization of this initiative,” Palma added. /rcg

Anyone who wants to drop off their help, see the details below provided by the Archdiocese of Cebu:

Kindly remit all contributions to our Commission on Service – Cebu Caritas, Inc. beside Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Cebu City. In this regard too, the Archdiocese of Cebu through the Commission on Service – Cebu Caritas, Inc. will receive and facilitate all your donations ( Cash & in kind ); you may drop your donations at CEBU CARITAS, INC., P. Gomez St., Barangay Snr. Sto, Niňo, Cebu City, or you may deposit your donation to:

Bank Name: UNIONBANK

Account Name: CEBU CARITAS, INC.

Account Number: 001130006960