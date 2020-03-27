AFP chief tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus, Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said Friday.

Lorenzana himself is now under quarantine after he found out Friday morning about Santos’ test results.

The defense chief said he had close contact with the AFP chief on two occasions recently: the turnover of medical supplies at the Villamor Air Base on Saturday (March 21), and at the General Headquarters and Heroes Hall in Malacanang on Monday (March 23).

Lorenzana said he is currently asymptomatic, but he would abide by the protocol of the Department of Health to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days.

Santos on Tuesday announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the AFP — a senior officer assigned at the General Headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo.

The AFP chief said he had placed himself under home quarantine after he found out about the results of the senior officer, whom he had come in contact with in previous engagements. His quarantine was supposed to last until March 27.

