MMDA general manager tests positive for COVID-19

By: Inquirer.net March 28,2020 - 08:38 AM

MANILA, Philippines  — The general manager of the Metropolitan  Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said Saturday.

