MMDA general manager tests positive for COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — The general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said Saturday.
