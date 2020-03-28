MMDA general manager tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said Saturday.

