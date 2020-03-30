With some help from friends, Cebuano netizen comes up with inspiring ‘Heal the World’ video

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A Cebuano netizen came up with an inspiring video montage of the famous Micheal Jackson song “Heal the World,” which he shared online on March 28, 2020, in line with the celebration of Earth Hour 2020.

Viel Rusiana, 32, working in an IT company in Cebu, initiated a video wherein he invited some of his Facebook friends from Cebu and outside Cebu to join in singing Michael Jackson’s song, “Heal the World.”

He said he got the idea from international celebrity, Gal Gadot.

“I came across what Gal Gadot did with her celebrity friends while at home quarantine and I thought of doing the same. Later that evening, I started to compose a message inviting friends to hopefully join my project and sent them via messenger,” he said.

It was on March 21, 2020 that he started cascading the message to his friends, and luckily within a few days, he got all the videos and started making the video montage and uploaded it on his Facebook page on March 28.

“I started gathering videos via Messenger and for some through e-mail since March 21, 2020. I got the last clip and was able to finish editing the video on March 28, 2020,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Heal the World video by netizens WATCH: Viel Rusiana from Manduae City gathers his friends and volunteers from all around the world to sing to the famous Michael Jackson song, Heal the World, in time for Earth Hour last March 28, 2020. | Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, March 29, 2020

Rusiana, who is also a musician, said he believes music is one of the most effective ways to help ease anxiety, especially in this time when the world is battling with the coronavirus crisis.

“Spread good vibes lang jud kay we’re getting a lot of negative news with the Covid-19 cases rising in our country and to let people know sad na being stuck at home isn’t a bad thing. There’s a lot of things we can do. at the same time keeping ourselves safe ba from the invisible threat outside our homes,” he added.

(This is to spread good vibes, because recently we have been getting a lot of negative news with the Covid-19 cases rising in our country and to let people know that being stuck at home isn’t a bad thing. There’s a lot of things we can do at the same time keeping ourselves safe from the invisible threat outside our homes.)

At least 70 people helped complete the video, most of whom were his friends while some were volunteers who just wanted to be part of the video.

The video, as expected, was applauded by a lot of netizens who were amused with how Rusiana used music and technology to spread good vibes.

Wana Cruz Consenscino commented, “Wherever you are, we’ll get through this. Nice to jam with everyone! 😎✌🇵🇭.”

Netizen Sejin Yu said, “ It’s an overwhelming compilation Viel.”

A simple video can really go along way in times of trials.

Since his posting on March 28, the video has already been viewed 1,100 times with 54 shares and 166 reactions. /bmjo