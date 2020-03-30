Hands off your phone! Read on to know how

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Getting off our phones is impossible — to some at least.

But could you imagine the number of things you can do without your phone?

We know it is hard not to use or even touch our phones on a daily basis, but why not try it, go on a day without using your phone.

Want to know how? Here, read on.

Read an actual book — instead of looking up for books online with the help of your phone, why not read the books you have on your shelf? Read it and you’ll be surprised at how reading an actual book is such a breath of fresh air for you or you may even rekindle your love for books.

Read more: Pandemic-themed books to read during social distancing

Experiment new recipes — this is the time you let those old recipes hidden in one box inside your kitchen cabinets to shine. Go old school. Read the recipes fresh from the cookbooks or the recipes your grandmother or mother has written for you to try and cook.

Be active — work on those squats and curl-ups. Try to be more proactive and remember the exercises you used to do before the advent of online workouts.

Read more: Dr. Dejaño: Exercise to boost your immune system

Do a DIY project — you can start scrapbooking, painting, drawing or trying something new. Make the best of the time away from your phone to create something new that would be very exciting for you.

Do some cleaning — clean your room, rearrange it or just declutter! This is such a win-win situation. You get to stay off your phone, and you get to have a semi-brand new room, clean and uncluttered.

Phones have played a very vital role in our day to day lives, but why not try to stay away from it even for a day. It will help you think clearly without worrying about what you might see or read online through your phone. /dbs