Ferro: Special lanes for medical workers in checkpoints

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen manning the border checkpoints around Cebu Province and in Cebu City will make a special lane for the medical workers to make it easier for them to pass through these checkpoints.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said that they would be making these adjustments so that the medical workers would not be delayed in going to work while the checkpoint inspections would be ongoing.

“Atong mga medical workers will be given special lane, para di sila magubot sa mga checkpoint,” said Ferro.

(We will provide a special lane for our medical workers so that they could avoid misunderstandings and delays in these checkpoints.)

Read more: More ‘refined’ mobility restrictions as ECQ in Cebu province begins

He said that the police would later be making other adjustments not only related to the flow of the checkpoints but also with the other preventive measures to improve the the service towards the public.

Ferro also assured that the police and the government were coordinating well to avoid any miscommunication between the other implementing police personnel.

“We will adjust accordingly and we will communicate with the good governor on what other options we could take so there will be a lesser burden to the public,” said Ferro.

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Cebu closes its borders

Meanwhile, Ferro again appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and other policy implementing agencies so there would be no more additional burden.

According to Ferro, the Cebuano’s are able to follow the directives but it also can’t be helped that there are those who also needed to be reprimanded.

“Measures meant to protect our people are already in place and we beg for understanding if some of these measures may cause inconvenience… Let us be more cooperative instead of adding burdens to the people tasked to secure you,” said Ferro./dbs