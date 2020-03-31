Regulated entry of buyers imposed in public markets in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Expect delays when buying supplies from the different public markets in Cebu City.

Jonil Matuguina, Market Authority head, said that on Tuesday, March 30, 2020, they started to impose limitations in the number of buyers at a given time to especially make sure that social distancing is observed while the city is under enhanced community quarantine.

Matuguina said they will be stricter in the implementation of the measure in the coming days.

He said that the number of buyers who will be allowed entry will be determined based on the size of the public market.

At the T. Padilla Public Market, for example, only 20 buyers are allowed at the same time because the area is enclosed and smaller in size.

However, 200 individuals are allowed at the Carbon Public Market at the same time because it is the biggest public market in the city and in the entire Cebu province.

“Only 70 percent of market vendors are also operating. Those selling non-essentials have volunteered to close down while others are selling at community markets,” said Matuguina.

While they regulate the operation of public markets, Matuguina said there is now a need to encourage the operation of community markets to decongest the biggers markets in Cebu City.

Having a community market nearby will also cut travel time and discourage the convergence of a huge crowd in city centers.

“We know there is no public transportation so the people cannot go to the markets. We need to bring the market to them,” said Matuguina.

Matuguina said they are now preparing to deploy 15 mobile markets that will especially sell seafood and meat to the city’s mountain barangays. / dcb