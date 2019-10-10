CPPO chief: Province generally peaceful since implementation of ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu Police Provincial Office director Police Colonel Roderick Mariano said the province of Cebu was “generally peaceful” since it was placed under the state of Enhanced Community Quarantine last March 30, 2020.

Mariano said in a conference call with members of the media that save for some minor incidents from some stations around the province regarding ECQ implementation that were resolved immediately, there were no reports of major crimes.

“Initially ating pagpapatupad ng ECQ starting nung March 30, generally peaceful naman ang ating quarantine control points, except lang dun sa ibang mga problema, minor problems na na ayos naman kaagad,” he said.

(Initially, since the implementation of the ECQ starting March 30, it is generally peaceful, even in our quarantine control points, except those minor problems that we have resolved immediately.)

He added that aside from the quarantine checkpoints, they have also deployed police officers in other areas of different towns to ensure security at all times.

Mariano also clarified the reports regarding the way some ECQ violators were asked to pray in Danao City. He cleared that it was not an act of punishment but rather just a simple request to pray before these violators were sent home.

Read: Curfew violators in Danao City made to pray the rosary

“As per report ng ating COP nangyari yun before the conduct of the ECQ atsaka meron ata sa isang ECQ, that is not the intention of the chief of police, dun sa mga violators natin ng curfew at ECQ they were given mga lectures about COVID then after that prior to their release ‘dun sa kanilang respective na barangay officials, they were asked na mag dasal muna to help our police officers our health workers our frontliners na maki-isa sila sa pag dasal,” said Mariano.

(As per report of the chief of police, that happened before they have conducted the ECQ and one incident after the ECQ was implemented, that is not the intention of the chief of police to punish these violators by praying the rosary but were also given lectures about COVID then after that, prior to their release to their respective barangay officials, they were asked to pray the rosary to help our police officers, our health workers, our frontliners.)

Meanwhile, Mariano said he reminded all chiefs of police around the province to keep their respective towns updated on the measures taken by the government in its drive against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Tumutulong pa tayo sa pag iikot sa ating mga munisipyo sa ating mga local government na ipa alam lahat kung ano talaga ang dapat gawin,” he said.

(We are also helping in maintaining security in the area by roaming around the towns and also helping our local government in spreading information on what they should be doing.) /bmjo