Chan orders mandatory quarantine for family of Yuri Richards

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has ordered the mandatory quarantine of the family members of Roy Deldig, who is also known as Yuri Richards in the Cebu media industry, because of suspicions that his death on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, could be related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chan, who personally visited Deldig’s family this afternoon, also ordered for the disinfection of their subdivision in Barangay Bankal.

“Ang ato lang duna ta’y precautionary measures nga gihimo sa atong siyudad. Managana lang ta daan atoang gi-disinfect ang area, and tibuok subdivision. Pagsiguro lang, total wala ma’y mawala nato. Ingkaso mag-negative siya, malipay ta ug magpasalamat ta. Ingkaso gani mag-positive, at least nakapangandam ta aron dili mo-spread ang mao nga virus,” Chan said.

(We are merely adopting precautionary measures. We have to be prepared that is why we had their household, subdivision disinfected. We just wanted to be certain. If he tests negative (for COVID-19) we will be grateful, but if he tests positive at least we did what we could to prevent the spread of the virus.)

Initial reports reaching the Office of the Mayor said that Deldig, 42, died of heart attack. But prior to his death, he also had fever, cough, colds and experienced breathing difficulty.

While they are unable to leave their home, Chan said that the city government will provide for the needs of Deldig’s family.

“They cannot go out. Naay magbantay nila and pasalamat ta sa pamilya kay cooperative ra sab kaayo,” he added.

(They will not be allowed to go out [of their home]. People are deployed to watch over them and I am just grateful that they have been very cooperative.)

Gilbert Manego, bellied claims that Deldig did not report his condition to health authorities.

In fact, he said that his best friend has had a series of medical checkups, the most recent of which was made on Monday, March 30, in a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City. He also went to see a doctor in one of the hospitals in Cebu City on March 24.

He also corrected suspicions that Deldig’s death could be COVID-19 related.

Manego said that Deldig’s health may have been affected by his decision to go on 40-day fasting.

“Nag-fasting man gud na siya for 40 days. Nag no meat siya. Basin nakalitan to iyang lawas mao tong nagluya siya,” Manego said.

(He underwent 40-day fasting. No meat. That could have been the reason why he started to become sickly.)

Manego is asking the public not to discriminate his friend, who is the breadwinner in their family.

“Wait lang ta sa report sa DOH. Looy sab kaayo ang iyang pamilya kay namatyan pa sila,” he added.

(Let us all wait for the DOH report. Let us also show sympathy to his family because they are also suffering from his loss.)

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told CDN Digital that Deldig is living with his 64-year old mother and a 1-year-old niece, who are both vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

Bañacia said the mandatory quarantine was ordered to prevent a spread of the virus in their community should Deldig test positive for COVID-19.

“Ang atoa lang ani kay wala siya magpahibawo sa atoa, sa health center, sa atoa tanan,”Bañacia said.

(Our only concern here is that he [Deldig] failed to inform the city, the barangay center [officials] and all of us [of his health condition].)

Because of suspicions that Deldig’s death could be COVID-19 related, Bañacia said that they will have to be strict with their implementation of enhanced community quarantine protocols in their subdivision in Barangay Bankal.

“We want to protect the community. We want to ensure the community nga bisan ug wala pa’y confirmation, the Lapu-Lapu City government is trying its best to protect its citizenry,” he added.

Bañacia is appealing for Deldig’s neighbors to cooperate with the city government. / dcb