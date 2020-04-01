Lapu ESL school closed for violating ECQ protocol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – An ESL School in Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City was ordered closed by Mayor Junard Chan after it was caught still operating despite the Enhanced Community Quarantine protocol in the whole island.

Mayor Chan said his office received a report that QQ English, a school teaching English language to foreign students mostly Koreans online, was still operating despite the ECQ.

Chan, together with City Attorney Allan James Sayson went to the said school located in Sitio Datag Barangay Maribago on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and requested the security guards for an entry to conduct an inspection.

It took Chan’s team several minutes before they were allowed inside by the school’s personnel.

When Chan asked the personnel for their business permit, the mayor was told that the establishment was still in the process of procuring one.

Chan told them that operating a business without a permit is illegal.

Chan also asked the personnel why they continue operating when there was an Executive Order issued by the city mayor stopping operations of all schools in Lapu-Lapu City due to the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The personnel whom Chan failed to identify explained that there were no students inside the building as they are doing their classes online.

But according to Chan the EO also cover online schools.

Chan’s team also learned that there were around 400 ESL teachers inside the building in cubicles, not observing social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

According to Mayor Chan, they will be filing appropriate cases in court against the said ESL school. /rcg