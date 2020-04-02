Lapu issues special permits for 37 establishments but with several conditions

Cebu City, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has issued 37 special permits to establishments who were not exempted from the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The special permit allows these establishments to continue to operate, but with several conditions.

“The agreement is that they can work in a skeletal force. Thirty percent lang sa ilang empleyado maoy maka-trabaho and they will practice social distancing. Unya sila maoy mo-provide sa transportation. It must be door-to-door,” Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Chan ordered the revocation of business permits of the two establishments who are not exempted from the ECQ but still continued to operate even without a special permit.

Read: Lapu ESL school closed for violating ECQ protocol

These establishments were motorcycle pare parts shop and an online English as a Second Language (ESL) school.

Upon his inspection, Chan even found out that the ESL company has not secured yet a business permit.

Aside from this, the company also failed to observe social distancing and proper wearing of face masks.

The ESL company employs around 400 workers.

“Sa una natong mando, gi-stop nato temporarily ang klase gikan sa primary, secondary and college, apil na ang online teaching. Ato nang gi-stop, but they still operate,” Chan said. /bmjo