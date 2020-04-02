Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill construction worker

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental, Philippines — A 42-year-old construction worker was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen on board a scooter motorcycle in front of his house in Barangay Poblacion, Zamboanguita town in Negros Oriental tonight, April 2, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Matt Ducar, police investigator, told CDN Digital in an interview that Christopher Entea went out of the house after dinner or at 8:30 p.m. when the gunmen arrived and shot him several times.

The victim died on the spot.

Ducar said that witnesses noticed a scooter with two men on board and then they heard six shots.

“Ang istorya sa iyang igsoon palahubog ni siya. Basin naa ni na enkwentro,” Ducar said.

(The victim’s brother told police that the victim was allegedly a heavy drinker and perhaps, during one of his drinking sessions he could have drawn the ire of someone.)

Recovered from the crime scene were five empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol./dbs