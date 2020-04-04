Japanese national seen giving free grocery items in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipinos are known for their “Bayanihan” or the practice of working as a community.

But this Japanese national showed that he is one with the Filipinos particularly the Cebuanos during these times of crisis caused by the coronavirus disease 2019.

Jojo Socejo, an employee of the Market Operations Division of the Cebu City Hall, posted on his Facebook account on March 28 a photo showing a rare and very touching gesture of a Japanese national who gave out free groceries to people passing along Plaridel Street.

Socejo, 22, said he was doing his rounds then he noticed the Japanese national who was seated on the sidewalk while he offered his grocery items for free to the less fortunate.

“Around 4pm while nag posting ko sa akong area of responsibilty, sa Plaridel St. tupad sa La Nueva nakit an nako ni sya osa ka JAPANESE nga iyang gepang hatag sa mangagi ang iyang kinumpra sa, kay nalooy daw siya sa ma taw nga naapektohan ning atong enhanced community quarantine,” said Sojeco.

(It was around 4 p.m. and I was in my area of responsibility along Plaridel Street near La Nueva when I saw this Japanese national who was giving out grocery items saying that he pitty those who were affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.)

The grocery items were placed on a piece of cloth which the Japanese national spread on the sidewalk. He also placed a note which reads: “Take one for free.”

Socejo was that while he was unable to get the name of the Japanese national, he was truly touched by his gesture of helping poor Cebuanos.

“Na encourage jd ko sa iyang ge buhat. Thank you for helping poor Filipino people salamat jud kaayu og asa kaman karon daghang salamat,” added Socejo.

(I was encouraged by what you did. Wherever you are right now, thank you very much for helping the Filipino people.)

As of this afternoon, April 4, 2020, Socejo’s social media post already received 1,100 reactions and 470 shares.

“Thank you so much for your kindness sir… domu arigatou gosaimasu,” Nehcterg Otsugua Zerefla commented on Socejo’s post.

This small act of kindness from a foreigner can really spark inspiration from everyone, especially during hard times.

Thank you for sharing what you can to the needy people in Cebu. / dcb