Dog gets away with mess by using her puppy dog eyes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do you usually do when your dog is being naughty?

You talk to them, right?

Well, this three-year-old Shih Tzu in Mandaue City, was using her cute little puppy eyes to get away with her naughty actions.

Jenki Debuayan, 22, uploaded the video of Nice, their Shih Tzu on the verge of crying because she was scolded by Debuayan for messing with their other dog, Lapo.

“Akong gi videohan sa akong pag badlong kay sobra na kaayo ka maldita, unya dali kaayo nag hilak-hilak kay abi na kasab-an,” jokes Debuayan.

(I took a video of me about to scold her because she has been naughty and then she whimpered and acted she was about to cry because she believed she was going to be scolded.)

Nice who is the baby in the house was acting a little bit spoiled that day when she decided to mess with their other dog.

Debuayan said that she was just dog-sitting her auntie’s dogs that time and was amazed with the reaction shown by Nice when she was asked to stay in one corner and was scolded.

The video which was uploaded on April 3 has now been viewed 696,000 times with 71,000 shares, 57,000 reactions, and 21,000 comments.

Watch:

And to no surprise, Nice got the sympathy of the netizens with her cute little eyes and her tiny little tears that were about to fall down right out of his eyes.

Entera Edaj said, “ka cute sd uy.. pasayloa na twun na mam uy,” while Atebro Sinarf commented, “Ka louy sa baby nakasab-an, cute kyo heheheheh.”

Need not to worry because after Nice was scolded for a few minutes, she received a lot of cuddles from Debuayan and the rest of the family and was back to her perky and normal self again in no time.

This will surely teach, Nice a very valuable lesson, and that is to be nice all the time. /dbs