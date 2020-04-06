Ferro says PNP looking for solution for reduced hazard pay issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters is trying to come up with solutions on how to complete the supposed P500 hazard pay of the police, which has been reduced to P235 per day.

This was the assurance of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to the personnel of PRO-7 after the release of the directive about the reduction of the hazard pay last week.

“There are solutions. Like what they said, since there are no constant combat operation and we have this what we call Combat Duty Pay (CDP) and Combat Incentive Pay (CIP). They might reprogram or get from this fund, in some way naay mahatagan or ma in corporate ‘tong ihatag as COVID-19 pay,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that he issued a memorandum explaining the situation to personnel of PRO-7 after noticing negative reactions online regarding the reduction of the pay from P500 to P235.

In the memorandum, Ferro said he made it clear that the COVID-19 hazard pay was not included in the 2020 budget, and that there are solutions being drafted in order to complete the pay.

“You know it is unprogram, so if it is unprogram in the 2020 budget, we cannot just get it from any other source… Let this be a reminder to all our personnel, our fund is based on allocation of the annual budgeting,” said Ferro.

Ferro explained further that the reduction of the pay is not only being experienced by the PRO-7, but in the whole PNP organization.

Call for transparency

Several policemen shared their thoughts about the issue. Most of them, who asked not to be named, are just asking for transparency on the matter.

A patrolman said that he would be okay with the reduction if they would be made to understand where their money would go.

“As long as kabalo mi nga padung siya sa maayo,” said the Patrolman.

(As long as we know it’s going to be used for something good.)

One member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) said he was disappointed because it would have been a big help for his family.

But he said he could not do anything about it as he is not part of the decisioning body.

A Police Staff Sergeant also said he could only hope they would be told where the money would go.

“The important thing is transparency,” said the Police Staff Sergeant. /bmjo