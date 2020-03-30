‘Strengthen frontliners’ protection through ordinance’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local government units are encouraged to follow suit in imposing laws against discrimination of health care workers amid the present public health emergency brought about by the coronavirus crisis in the Philippines.

Although there are laws that penalize physical assaults in persons, Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said a local ordinance against the discrimination of frontline workers would send a signal of conviction to protect the health care workers.

“If the local government unit passes its own ordinance, it sends a signal that there is emphasis on the part of the LGU to protect their health care workers,” Malaya said in a virtual presser with members of Cebu press on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Last Tuesday, April 2, the Cebu City Council approved an ordinance penalizing acts of discrimination against frontliners.

The city council’s move came after reports that some frontliners were being refused of availing basic services like public transport and laundry service, entry to supermarket or grocery stores. Some, even, were reportedly evicted from their lodging houses and apartments due to the fear of contamination.

“Nakakalungkot po na sa panahon nitong COVID ay ‘yong mga tao na nangunguna sa laban na ito ay nakakaranas ng diskriminasyon,” Malaya said.

(It is sad that in this time of COVID (coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19), the ones who are leading the fight against the virus are the ones experiencing discrimination.)

The DILG also reminded the local police to intensify visibility and presence in areas near hospitals in order to protect health care workers.

“Kasama sa direktiba ni Secretary Eduardo Año na bantayan nila at palakasin ang police visibility sa mga hospital at mga kalsada para maproteksyonan ang mga health workers,” Malaya said.

(Included in the directive of Secretary Eduardo Añ is to guard them and to strengthen the police visibility at the hospitals and the roads to protect the health workers.)/dbs