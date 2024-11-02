cdn mobile

Camotes Airport project gets P120M for terminal building – Frasco

By: CDN Digital November 02,2024 - 08:22 PM

Camotes Airport project gets P120M for terminal building - Frasco

The Camotes Airport runway. | Photo from the FB page of Duke Frasco

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Camotes Domestic Airport project received an additional allocation of P120 million this year for the construction of an airport terminal.

Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday, November 2.

“This transformative project will bring significant benefits to the people of Camotes—boosting tourism, creating jobs, providing livelihood, and unlocking new economic opportunities for the islands,” said Frasco of the 5th District of Cebu.

Frasco said that Camotes and its four municipalities “will soon benefit from the landmark project…”

In 2021, Frasco secured an initial funding of P265 million from the national government for the airport runway project.

The funds were downloaded from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the lead agency in establishing Cebu’s third domestic airport.

The Camotes Airport is situated on a 27-hectare lot owned by the provincial government in San Francisco town.

