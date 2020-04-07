Cops seize P300K shabu, nab 2 HVIs in Tipolo bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Mandaue police got its biggest drug haul in four days in its latest anti-drug operations in Barangay Tipolo this city after it confiscated P306,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Aside from the illegal drugs, they also arrested two men, whom they considered high value individuals (HVIs) and were considered bulk couriers of illegal drugs.

Those arrested were Raymund Rellermo, 28, and Raymund Labra, 30, who are both residents of Barangay Capitol Site in Cebu City, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) chief of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) in an interview.

Oriol, who is also the City Intelligence Branch chief of the MCPO, said both men were caught with 45 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation conducted at 8 p.m. of April 7, 2020.

He said that 20 grams of suspected shabu were found in Rellermo’s possession while 25 grams of illegal drugs were taken from Labra.

The CDEU chief said the confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P306,000.

This was the third buy-bust operation conducted by the Mandaue police in four days in Barangay Tipolo and the biggest drug haul among the three operations.

The first one happened on April 3 where two men were arrested and 5 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated. The second buy-bust operation in the barangay on April 4 netted two men and a woman and 8 packets of suspected shabu.

Oriol said the illegal drug supplies of the suspects were given to them by unidentified drug couriers for the suspects to sell.

Rellermo and Labra were detained at the MCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs