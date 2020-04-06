Another online trader nabbed for selling overpriced thermal scanners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities continue to crack down on online traders, who sell overpriced in demand medical products amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis in the Philippines.

The latest to fall is a 40-year-old resident of Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City, who was caught in an entrapment operation in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City for selling overpriced thermal scanners.

Henry Te was handcuffed during a meetup with undercover policemen in Panagdait Road in Barangay Mabolo at past 2 p.m. today, April 6, 2020, said Police Captain Romeo Caacoy Jr. of the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Caacoy said that they arrested Te after he allegedly sold an overpriced thermal scanner to the undercover policeman.

He also said that they confiscated 27 thermal scanners from Te during the operation.

Te’s arrest came after two other online traders got arrested for selling overpriced thermal scanners last April 2 in Barangay Banawa and Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo in Cebu City.

Caacoy, who was the team leader of the operation, said that Te was allegedly selling the scanners for P4,500 each which was P1,100 over the thermal scanners’ original suggested retail price (SRP) of P3,400.

He said the operation was conducted after several buyers of Te’s products complained about the overpricing of his products.

With the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis in the Philippines, the demand for thermal scanners like rubbing alcohol and face masks surged.

This prompted the government to monitor the prices of these products.

Caacoy said that the entrapment operation was conducted especially since they were ordered to monitor incidents related to overpricing of these products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Te had remained silent when he was arrested as adviced by his lawyer.

He was detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Caacoy said Te would be facing a charges for violating Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act. /dbs